Newcastle United are considering launching a bid to sign Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas but the Ligue 1 club want to keep the 35-year-old Costa Rican and are keen not to let him move. (RMC Sport via Mail) external-link

Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, has rejected a loan move to Newcastle because of their position in the Premier League table. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are making progress in their attempts to sign Sevilla's 28-year-old Brazilian defender Diego Carlos. (Express) external-link

However, the Magpies have failed in their bid to sign Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, 22, from Lille. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's French defender Layvin Kurzawa, 29, on loan but talks have not yet opened between the parties. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Southampton are in talks with Chelsea over a permanent move for the Blues' on-loan 20-year-old Albania forward Armando Broja. (Guardian) external-link

Barcelona's French winger Ousmane Dembele is expected to leave Barcelona for either Manchester United or Juventus with Chelsea and Bayern Munich now outsiders to sign the 24-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal have made a £50m offer for Fiorentina's Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, with Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira offered as a makeweight. (Metro) external-link

Arsenal remain interested in a possible January move for Nottingham Forest's on-loan right-back Djed Spence but the Middlesbrough player, 21, is also attracting interest from Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan. (Mirror) external-link

Juventus want Arsenal's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 28, included in any deal for the Serie A side's Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. (Sky Sports Italy, via Mail) external-link

Barcelona's Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo is interesting Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea with the 22-year-old stalling on a new deal with the La Liga side. (Marca) external-link

Leicester City are planning for the departure of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are keen on signing Tielemans, who has 18 months left on his current Leicester deal. (Sun) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach would be open to selling 25-year-old Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, a target of Manchester United, in the January transfer window. (Kicker, via Mirror) external-link

United are at risk of missing out on signing RB Leipzig's Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara. The 23-year-old would be available for £33m but Newcastle United are also interested. (Mirror) external-link

Everton are set to appoint Duncan Ferguson and Leighton Baines in interim charge after sacking manager Rafael Benitez. (Football Insider) external-link

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is confident that former England striker Andy Carroll will stay at the Championship strugglers after his short-term deal ended on Saturday. However, Burnley are also interested in the 33-year-old. (Sun) external-link