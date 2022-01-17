Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Anthony Martial, 26, wants to leave Manchester United but does not want to go out on loan to another English club. Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options for a January move. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United are targeting Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 27, in the summer transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United have offered a fee of over 30m euros (£25.1m) for Atalanta and Colombia striker Duvan Zapata, 30. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, 29, has confirmed a club made a move for him earlier in the transfer window, amid rumours linking the Croatia international with Watford and Aston Villa. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal's negotiations with Juventus over a loan deal for midfielder Arthur Melo have stalled because the Serie A club have not yet found a replacement for the 25-year-old Brazilian. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Express) external-link

Bayern striker picks up another one Lewandowski wins Best Fifa men's award

Chelsea could be given a free run at signing Monaco's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, with Manchester United turning their attention to RB Leipzig's Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara, 23, and Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria. (football.london) external-link

Free agent Diego Costa, who had been linked with Arsenal, is keen on a move to Brazilian club Corinthians, where the 33-year-old Spain international would link up with former Chelsea team-mate Willian. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United are also leading Juventus and Inter Milan in the race to sign 26-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, but the Serie A club will demand at least 80m euros (£66.8m). (Il Messaggero via Sport Witness) external-link

Belgium forward Eden Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid, but is not interested in joining Newcastle, who have had a £41.3m bid for the 31-year-old accepted by the Spanish club. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Barcelona have given 24-year-old France winger Ousmane Dembele 48 hours to make a decision on the club's reduced contract offer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain have offered Chelsea the chance to sign France defender Layvin Kurzawa, but Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is not keen on the 29-year-old despite losing England left-back Ben Chilwell, 25, to a serious knee injury. (Goal) external-link

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 35, is close to extending his contract with Tottenham. (football.london) external-link

Manchester City's 23-year-old goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, who is on loan at Turkish club Adana Demirspor, is set to join Galatasaray at the end of the season. (Koha Net, via City Xtra) external-link