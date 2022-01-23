Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal's pursuit of striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, has been further complicated by Juventus presenting Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso with a competing offer for the Serbia international. (Times) external-link

Meanwhile, Vlahovic has been accused of ignoring the club's calls by Fiorentina chief executive Joe Barone following the Gunners' reported bid for the Serie A forward. (Metro) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Eduardo Camavinga's situation at Real Madrid having been admirers of the 19-year-old French midfielder for some time. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, is looking for a loan move away from Manchester United in the January transfer window but also open to running down his contract at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham are open to selling England player Dele Alli and Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso, both 25, after the midfield pair were left out of Antonio Conte's squad for the game against Chelsea on Sunday. (Goal) external-link

Spurs have also made a move for non-league Lewes' English winger Ollie Tanner in effort to beat Premier league rivals Brighton to the 19-year-old's signature. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brentford are close to finalising terms on a six-month contract with Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, with the Bees in the process of doing due diligence on the 29-year-old's fitness to play. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of 25-year-old Netherlands left-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have agreed terms on a loan deal until the end of the season for Juventus' Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25. (90min) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring 19-year-old Fulham winger and England youth international Fabio Carvalho. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle have been boosted in their hopes of signing Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata due to the Serie A side's willingness to loan out the 30-year-old Colombia international for around £8m. (Mirror via HITC) external-link