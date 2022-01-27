Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus have agreed to sign Fiorentina's 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with Arsenal, in a deal worth £62.4m. (Mail, via Guardian) external-link

Porto have rejected Tottenham's offer of £37m plus add-ons for 25-year-old Colombia winger Luis Diaz, who has a £66m release clause. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle United have completed a deal to sign 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for £30m. (Talksport) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho remains hopeful the Serie A side can sign Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, before the January transfer window closes. (Mail) external-link

Everton manager search Everton to hold final manager talks with Frank Lampard, Vitor Pereira and Duncan Ferguson in frame

West Ham's top two targets for the January transfer window are 20-year-old Albania striker Armando Broja, who is on loan at Southampton from Chelsea, and 22-year-old Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, who plays for Blackburn Rovers. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton, Leeds United and Wolves are also interested in signing Broja, who Southampton want to keep beyond the current campaign. (Teamtalk) external-link

Aston Villa have turned down a £30m bid from an unnamed Premier League club for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. Arsenal are considering making a move for the 23-year-old but are not thought to be the club who have had the offer knocked back. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal's chase of Cody Gakpo, 22, will have to wait until at least the summer window as PSV Eindhoven have tied the Netherlands forward down to a contract extension. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, 27, from Major League Soccer side New England Revolution in the summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa, Everton and Leicester City are monitoring 29-year-old England international Jesse Lingard's situation, with the Manchester United attacking midfielder's move to Newcastle United set to collapse. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Barcelona have made contact with Borussia Dortmund as they look to sign 30-year-old Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier on loan from the German side. (Marca) external-link

Chelsea offered Lyon £3m in compensation to bring Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 27, back early from his season-long loan at the French club but saw the attempt rejected. (Mail, via Athletic) external-link

Aston Villa's Ashley Young, who can play as a defender or winger, has turned down a move to Newcastle United, with the 36-year-old English player wanting to stay at Villa Park. (Mirror) external-link

The back page of the Daily Mirror