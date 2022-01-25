Transfer rumours: Diaz, Bentancur, Tielemans, Ndombele, Orsic, Alli, Aubameyang
Tottenham have had an offer of around £38m rejected for Porto's Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 25. (Guardian)
Aston Villa are nearing an agreement to sign Juventus and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 24. (Football Insider)
Newcastle will not be signing Brazilian defender Diego Carlos as Sevilla have decided to keep the 28-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)
But the Magpies have made an offer of around £30m for Lyon and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. (Daily Mail)
Paris St-Germain and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, is open to a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports - via Daily Mail)
Liverpool and Manchester City are the clubs most interested in signing 24-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Fichajes - via Leicester Mercury)
Juventus have reached an agreement to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, ending any chance for Arsenal to lure the 21-year-old Serbia international to Emirates Stadium. (Goal)
Everton have emerged as suitors for Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25. (Sky Sports - via TEAMtalk)
Brighton are monitoring Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli with a view to making a loan move for the 25-year-old but Burnley, Everton and Newcastle are also linked with the Englishman. (Mail)
Southampton are also considering a move for Alli. (Telegraph - via Daily Echo)
Burnley are closing in on Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder Mislav Orsic, 29. ((Sky Sports)
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, 23, are on a transfer wish list drawn up by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Athletic - subscription required)
Brentford have increased their offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson and the 20-year-old Welshman is also being monitored by Newcastle. (Independent)
West Ham are considering a move for Croatia and Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, but are being put off by the £20m asking price for the 25-year-old. (Talksport)
Newcastle will miss out on Atalanta midfielder Robin Gosens as Juventus look set to sign the 27-year-old Germany international. (Goal)
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, is pushing for a move away from the Emirates, with Newcastle interested in signing the Germany international on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Football.london)
AC Milan are eyeing a move for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 32-year-old Gabon striker is said to have snubbed an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. (Football Italia)
Red Bull Salzburg and USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, has refused to be drawn on a move to Leeds United. (Yorkshire Post)
