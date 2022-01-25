Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham have had an offer of around £38m rejected for Porto's Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 25. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa are nearing an agreement to sign Juventus and Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle will not be signing Brazilian defender Diego Carlos as Sevilla have decided to keep the 28-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

But the Magpies have made an offer of around £30m for Lyon and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. (Daily Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, is open to a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports - via Daily Mail) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester City are the clubs most interested in signing 24-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Fichajes - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign striker Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, ending any chance for Arsenal to lure the 21-year-old Serbia international to Emirates Stadium. (Goal) external-link

Everton have emerged as suitors for Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25. (Sky Sports - via TEAMtalk) external-link

Brighton are monitoring Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli with a view to making a loan move for the 25-year-old but Burnley, Everton and Newcastle are also linked with the Englishman. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are also considering a move for Alli. (Telegraph - via Daily Echo) external-link

Burnley are closing in on Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder Mislav Orsic, 29. ((Sky Sports) external-link

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, 23, are on a transfer wish list drawn up by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Brentford have increased their offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson and the 20-year-old Welshman is also being monitored by Newcastle. (Independent) external-link

West Ham are considering a move for Croatia and Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car, but are being put off by the £20m asking price for the 25-year-old. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle will miss out on Atalanta midfielder Robin Gosens as Juventus look set to sign the 27-year-old Germany international. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, is pushing for a move away from the Emirates, with Newcastle interested in signing the Germany international on a loan deal until the end of the season. (Football.london) external-link

AC Milan are eyeing a move for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 32-year-old Gabon striker is said to have snubbed an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. (Football Italia) external-link

Red Bull Salzburg and USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, has refused to be drawn on a move to Leeds United. (Yorkshire Post) external-link

The Daily Mirror says Everton will move for Vitor Pereira as interim manager