Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller has attracted interest from Newcastle United and Everton, with the 32-year-old approaching the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side. (Sportbild - via Star) external-link

Barcelona are working on a plan to raise €100m (£83.5m) to fund the signing of 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland this summer. (Goal) external-link

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has told the club he wants to move to Newcastle, who have tabled a bid for the 24-year-old Brazilian. (L'Equipe) external-link

Brighton have rejected an offer from Newcastle for English defender Dan Burn, 29. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Frank Lampard is now the leading contender to become Everton manager. (Independent) external-link

Southampton are preparing a club-record £25m bid to sign Armando Broja permanently after the 20-year-old Albania international joined the club from Chelsea on a season-long loan at the start of the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle have resumed talks to sign Dutch full-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga club keen on selling the 21-year-old to the Magpies in the January window. (90min) external-link

But the Magpies look set to be frustrated in their pursuit of a loan deal for Jesse Lingard as Manchester United are demanding too much of a fee for 29-year-old England international. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham have agreed to loan French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25, to Valencia. (Telefoot) external-link

Wolves' Spanish winger - and Tottenham target - Adama Traore, 26, is also now viewed as an option for Barcelona if they can find a deal to move French forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, out of the club. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool have made contact with Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, with the 28-year-old's current deal set to expire in the summer. (TuttoMercato - via Sun) external-link

Liverpool's English defender Nat Phillips, 24, is the subject of interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Watford. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal's hopes of signing Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, on loan until the end of the season from Juventus are in doubt. The Serie A giants are seeking an 18-month agreement. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are expected to firm up their pursuit of Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, before the end of the transfer window. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

AC Milan have made an offer for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the Gabon international, 32, has demanded more than double what Zlatan Ibrahimovic is paid at the Italian club. (Star) external-link

Leicester are trying to sign 18-year-old Angers forward Mohamed Ali-Cho, with the Frenchman also linked with Tottenham. (Footmercato - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

West Ham and Crystal Palace are eyeing a late move for Senegal and Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, 21, with the French side willing to let him go this month for £8m. (RMC Sport - via Mail) external-link y

Manchester City are set to sign 17-year-old Hungarian winger Zalan Vancsa from MTK Budapest. (Telegraph) external-link

Brighton have seen their bid for Spain forward Abel Ruiz, 21, rejected by Braga. (90min) external-link

French defender William Saliba, 20, wants to return to Arsenal from his loan spell with Marseille in the summer, despite rumours suggesting he could join the Ligue 1 club on a permanent deal. (football.london) external-link

Tottenham could use Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as part of a deal to sign Brazilian centre-back and Newcastle target Diego Carlos, 28, from Sevilla. (Sun) external-link

