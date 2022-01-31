Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires in the summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Lyon tried to sign Arsenal's France forward Alexandre Lacazette during the transfer window and the Ligue 1 side will now look to do a deal for their former striker, 30, in the summer. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Newcastle United target Sven Botman says the club is taking on a "nice" project and while the 22-year-old Dutch defender says he is "fine" at Lille, he expects to leave during the summer. (Ziggo Sport - via Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, was offered to Brentford, West Ham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Arsenal before joining Rangers from Juventus. (JOE) external-link

Aston Villa considered making a £50m move for Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, during the transfer window. (Mail, via Birmingham Mail) external-link

Villa also turned down three bids for Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz in January, including one on Monday, as they hope to tie the 23-year-old down to a new long-term contract. (Athletic) external-link

Everton moved to sign their former player, Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, from Paris St-Germain late in the transfer window. (Athletic - via Express) external-link

Barcelona explored the possibility of sending France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, on loan to Arsenal as part of the deal to bring 32-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the Nou Camp. (Independent) external-link

Manchester United Jesse Lingard was told he could leave the club on Monday but the 29-year-old England midfielder was blocked from moving away on loan on deadline day. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

United also blocked a loan move from Watford for 24-year-old England goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea had two transfer window bids rejected for 18-year-old Charlton forward Mason Burstow. (Talksport - via Sun) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been told he must re-sit a Uefa coaching exam after his certification expired. (Corriere dello Sport - via Talksport) external-link

Newcastle tried to sign 32-year-old Brazil defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day. (Cadena Cope - in Spanish) external-link

New manager Frank Lampard will have a galvanising impact at Everton, says former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor. (Talksport) external-link

Everton loan signing Donny van de Beek, 24, says he believes he can learn a lot from Lampard and said the former Chelsea manager's appointment was key in his decision to move to Goodison Park from Manchester United. (Evening Standard) external-link

Leicester City's 23-year-old full-back James Justin has held positive talks over a new contract at the club. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton has questioned the club's ambition after they missed out on January targets. (Talksport) external-link

Non-league winger Ollie Tanner will remain at Lewes as the 19-year-old could not agree personal terms with Tottenham. (Mail) external-link