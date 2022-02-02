Last updated on .From the section Sport

The Six Nations kicks into action this weekend with Scotland and England locking horns on Saturday evening, live on BBC One.

Here are 10 brain teasers from the team at Question of Sport to get you in the mood for the Championships.

Last year's Women's Six Nations Player of the Championship, Poppy Cleall, is a guest on Friday's episode of Question of Sport.

Joining Poppy are multiple tennis Grand Slam champion Jordanne Whiley, former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and sprinter Desiree Henry.

Watch Question of Sport on Friday (19:30 GMT) on BBC One.