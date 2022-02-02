Last updated on .From the section Sport

US Open champion Emma Raducanu won BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is one of six British sports stars nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Diver Tom Daley and BMX racer Bethany Shriever, who both won gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics, are also nominated along with 13-year-old Sky Brown, who won skateboarding bronze.

Britain's most successful Paralympian Sarah Storey is also recognised.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish completes the UK nominees.

The 36-year-old took his tally of Tour de France stage wins to 34 last July to equal the record set by cycling great Eddie Merckx.

He is up for the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award, along with Daley and Brown.

Raducanu, who was named the 2021 BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, is among the nominees for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

The 19-year-old became the first tennis player to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier when she beat Leylah Fernandez in New York in September.

Daley ended his long wait for an Olympic gold medal as he took victory alongside Matty Lee in men's synchronised 10m platform event in Tokyo.

At 13 years and 28 days, Brown became Britain's youngest Olympic medal winner of all time when she finished third in the women's park skateboarding final at the Tokyo Games.

Just over a year before the Games, she fractured her skull and broken bones in her arm during a training fall.

Shriever is nominated for the Laureus World Action Sports Award.

The 22-year-old became the first woman to win gold at both the BMX World Championship and the Olympics when she triumphed in the women's BMX racing final.

Storey is in the Laureus Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability category after winning three golds at last year's Paralympic Games.

Her success in Tokyo took her overall gold medal tally to 17 - more than any other British Paralympian.

The winners will be announced in a virtual awards show in April.

Full list of nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Tom Brady (USA) American Football

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis

Caeleb Dressel (USA)

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming

Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

Team of the Year

Argentina Men's Football Team

Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)

Italy Men's Football Team

Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball

Breakthrough of the Year

Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis

Pedri (Spain) Football

Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics

Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

Comeback of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding

Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling

Tom Daley (UK) Diving

Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis

Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics

Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon

Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon

Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing

Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding

Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

Sport for Good Award

Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing

Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport

Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football

Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball

Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing