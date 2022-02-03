Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham will make a move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer after having an approach for the 23-year-old Nigerian knocked back by the Italian club during the January window. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are planning to spend up to £180m this summer to sign Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves and Everton's England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, both 24, plus Real Sociedad's Sweden frontman Alexander Isak, 22. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle will revive their interest in Lille's Sven Botman, 22, if the club avoid relegation from the Premier League after failing to land the Dutch defender in January. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

However, Botman is attracting interest from Tottenham, who are also monitoring 22-year-old Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, 20, from RB Leipzig. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Leeds are confident of tying Brazil winger Raphinha down to a new contract that would make the 25-year-old the highest-paid player at Elland Road. (Football Insider) external-link

Roma are willing to listen to offers of 40m euros (£33.6m) for Italy attacker Nicolo Zaniolo, with Juventus and Tottenham among the clubs interested in the 22-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has said his Tottenham career is "not over" after the 25-year-old returned to Lyon on loan on deadline day. (RMC Sport via Mirror) external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, will wait until Manchester United announce the identity of their new manager before deciding if he will stay at Old Trafford. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham will target Arsenal's France Under-21 centre-back William Saliba, 20, who is on loan with Marseille, in the summer. Saliba has also been linked with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Real Madrid. (Jeunes Footeux via Sport Witness) external-link

Liverpool could pursue their interest in Fabio Carvalho again in the summer after almost signing the Fulham forward last month. But foreign clubs would have to pay much less compensation for the England youth international, 19, which has alerted Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, ​​Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Brazil winger Douglas Costa, 31, has turned down an approach from Flamengo and agreed to join MLS side LA Galaxy on a six-month loan from Juventus, followed by a permanent two-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ex-Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, 49, is yet to agree to become Mauricio Pochettino's successor as Paris St-Germain boss as he is waiting to see if Didier Deschamps will leave his role as France coach. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

