Last updated on .

England captain Harry Kane is 'more than happy' with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and, while Spurs want the 28-year-old striker to stay at the club, he has not made a decision about his future. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express) external-link

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 29, would be willing to leave the club this summer if Real Madrid or Barcelona come in for him. (Goal, in Spanish) external-link

Roma are expected to make a new attempt to sign Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, this summer. (football.london) external-link

Manchester United have targeted £40m-rated Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24. (Star) external-link

A number of the Premier League's top clubs, along with members of Europe's elite, have watched Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle United failed to sign the the 19-year-old Frenchman in January. (90 Min) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Italy striker Moise Kean in the summer. The 21-year-old is on loan at Juventus from Everton and the Serie A side have an obligation to make his move permanent for 28m euros (£23.6m), plus 3m euros (£2.5m) in add-ons. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia) external-link

Newcastle United are preparing a summer move for Bournemouth's English defender Lloyd Kelly, 23, regardless of whether they get relegated. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Inter Milan and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 34. (La Latercera, in Spanish) external-link

Norwich City and Rangers are looking at Schalke's 28-year-old Austrian goalkeeper Martin Fraisl, who will be out of contract in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 36, has suggested he could continue playing until he is 40. (Marca) external-link

Mike Ashley still wants to buy Championship club Derby County but acknowledges time is running out. (Star) external-link

