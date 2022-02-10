Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is planning showdown talks with his agent about his Manchester United future after becoming disillusioned with life back at Old Trafford. (Star) external-link

England midfielder Declan Rice, a target for Chelsea and both Manchester United and City, has reiterated his ambition to win trophies and play in the Champions League, but the 23-year-old reassured West Ham fans by describing speculation over his future as "just noise". (Standard) external-link

Paul Pogba will have to make allowances for the final big contract of the 28-year-old Manchester United and France midfielder's playing career if he want to seal his dream free transfer this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea's £72m goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27, could depart Stamford Bridge this summer with the Blues not planning to stand in the Spain player's way if he wants to leave. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona are winning the race to sign highly-rated AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie this summer. The 25-year-old is also a target for Liverpool. (Marca) external-link

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, 29, is open to leaving the Anfield club with Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in the Senegal international. (Goal, via Mirror) external-link

'Unlucky in a lucky place' Christian Eriksen on miracle return

Leicester City have reduced their asking price for Youri Tielemans, 24, from £60m to £35m with Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign the Belgian midfielder this summer. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Metro) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted qualifying for the Champions League this season could be crucial in tying down 20-year-old England wing-back Bukayo Saka - who has been linked with Liverpool - to a new contract. (Express) external-link

Manchester United transfer target Manuel Akanji wants to double his wages as Borussia Dortmund set their asking price for the 26-year-old Swiss defender. (Bild, via The Sun) external-link

Spain boss Luis Enrique, 51, has emerged as a shock candidate for the Manchester United manager's job. (Star) external-link

Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta wants to talk to Chelsea about his future, with the 32-year-old linked with a move to Barcelona when his contract expires in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona want to sign budget defenders and are also open to selling USA right-back Sergino Dest, 21, in order to help fund a move for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Haaland, 21. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham's recruitment supremo Fabio Paratici is planning to focus much of his transfer strategy on young upcoming talent and those on dwindling contracts, with 18-year-old French midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly - who is at Monaco - being considered. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wants a move to Real Madrid, but the 33-year-old could see that scuppered if the Spanish side sign Dortmund's Haaland. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 33, is set to be offered a new deal by Inter Milan, but the Chilean will have to take a wage cut. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal have completed paperwork for the £7.5m signing of 27-year-old American goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution. (Mail) external-link

