Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Kane, Tierney, Vidal, Meslier

Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester United to sign England captain Harry Kane, 28, from Tottenham, should the Argentine leave Paris St-Germain to become the club's next manager. (Telegraph)external-link

Real Madrid have added Arsenal's 24-year-old Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney to their list of summer transfer targets. (El Espanol - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United's players are frustrated with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's training methods, which they believe are "old fashioned". (ESPN)external-link

Aston Villa and Tottenham are among four clubs interested in signing 34-year-old Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal from Inter Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

West Ham have opened talks with 26-year-old Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek over a new contract at the London Stadium. (Football Insider)external-link

Barcelona are keen to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with Leeds United's 21-year-old France Under-21 international Illan Meslier on their shortlist. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham could beat Barcelona to the signature of AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 30, is "more than a target" for Serie B side Como, according to the club's councillor for sport. (Facebook, via Mail)external-link

Barcelona are keen to sign Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22, who is a target for Arsenal. (Sport, via Sun)external-link

Manchester United's 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea says a "curse" must be behind the club's recent lack of trophies. (El Pais - in Spanish)external-link

Manchester United have threatened to ban season ticket holders who do not show up for at least 10 home league games next season. (Star)external-link

