Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Kane, Tierney, Vidal, Meslier
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester United to sign England captain Harry Kane, 28, from Tottenham, should the Argentine leave Paris St-Germain to become the club's next manager. (Telegraph)
Real Madrid have added Arsenal's 24-year-old Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney to their list of summer transfer targets. (El Espanol - in Spanish)
Manchester United's players are frustrated with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's training methods, which they believe are "old fashioned". (ESPN)
Aston Villa and Tottenham are among four clubs interested in signing 34-year-old Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal from Inter Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
West Ham have opened talks with 26-year-old Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek over a new contract at the London Stadium. (Football Insider)
Barcelona are keen to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with Leeds United's 21-year-old France Under-21 international Illan Meslier on their shortlist. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Tottenham could beat Barcelona to the signature of AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie. (Sport - in Spanish)
Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 30, is "more than a target" for Serie B side Como, according to the club's councillor for sport. (Facebook, via Mail)
Barcelona are keen to sign Real Sociedad and Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 22, who is a target for Arsenal. (Sport, via Sun)
Manchester United's 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea says a "curse" must be behind the club's recent lack of trophies. (El Pais - in Spanish)
Manchester United have threatened to ban season ticket holders who do not show up for at least 10 home league games next season. (Star)
