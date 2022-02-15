Last updated on .From the section Sport

Mark Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage victories at the Tour de France

Tour de France record-equalling cyclist Mark Cavendish is one of seven contenders for Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year, it has been announced.

Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 stage victories and secured the green jersey at the 2021 Tour.

Double Sportswoman of the Year winner, equestrian Yasmin Ingham, is once again nominated for the accolade.

The awards take place at the Villa Marian on 31 March.

Submissions for the nominations in 10 of the 12 categories for the awards were made by the Manx public.

Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge MHK said it was "great to celebrate so many of the amazing achievements during 2021 after a period of such uncertainty for our island's athletes".

"Sport is so important to our community and our community is extremely proud to have the Manx flag flying at so many sporting events on the international stage," she added.

Shortlist for Sportsman of the Year

Mark Cavendish (cycling)

Tom Gandy (golf)

Billy Harris (tennis)

Joe Harris (javelin)

Daniel McCanney (enduro)

Harry Payne (sidecar racing)

Bevan Rodd (rugby union)

Shortlist for Sportswoman of the Year