Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is attracting the interest of Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as he weighs up whether to leave Old Trafford this summer. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City have bid £5.5m plus add-ons for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio. The Brazil youth international, 17, is also being tracked by Arsenal. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa are willing to spend £50m on a midfielder, with Leicester's Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi, 25, and Brighton's Mali international Yves Bissouma, also 25, their top targets. (Star) external-link

West Ham are planning summer talks with their English forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, over a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool. (Evening Standard) external-link

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the latest clubs keeping tabs on Chelsea's Albania forward Armando Broja, 20, who is on a season-long loan at Southampton. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all monitoring Kalvin Phillips' contract situation at Leeds. The 26-year-old England midfielder's present deal is due to end in 2024. (90min) external-link

Chelsea are focused on signing France defender Jules Kounde, 23, from Sevilla after being told that Paris St-Germain will not sell Brazil centre-back Marquinhos, 27. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Players oppose biennial World Cup Player survey shows opposition to World Cup every two years

Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, has been urged to snub moves to Liverpool and Manchester United in favour of a switch to Chelsea by former United and Brazil midfielder Kleberson. (Express) external-link

Liverpool are in talks with former England midfielder James Milner, 36, over a one-year contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leicester City and Southampton are in the hunt to sign Bristol City's French midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, 20. (Football Insider) external-link

Former West Ham and Chelsea defender Glen Johnson says the Blues should sign England star Declan Rice, 23, from the Hammers to replace their 30-year-old Italy international Jorginho in midfield. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are in talks with captain Mark Noble about the English midfielder, 34, taking up a football executive role at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa will listen to offers this summer for Burkina Faso winger Bertrand Traore, 26, who is under contract until 2024. (Football Insider) external-link

Pep Guardiola is considering offering Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 36, a place on his Manchester City coaching staff for next season. (Sun) external-link

Vissel Kobe's former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, 37, would welcome returning to Barcelona as a player, if the opportunity were to arise. (Goal) external-link

The back page of the i paper