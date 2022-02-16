Last updated on .From the section Gossip

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, is open to offers from other Premier League clubs when his Manchester United contract expires in the summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Newcastle are lining up a fresh £45m summer bid for Crystal Palace's 23-year-old English playmaker Eberechi Eze. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard could snub a free transfer to Tottenham at the end of the season as the England forward, 29, would prefer to move abroad. (Express) external-link

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has hinted the club might look to make 25-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's loan move from Tottenham a permanent arrangement should the club win the Europa League. (RMC Sport, via Standard) external-link

Leeds United's 25-year-old Brazil winger Raphinha, who has been linked with Liverpool, has rejected a new contract offer from the Elland Road club. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has made his first Manchester United 'signing' - by telling English full-back Brandon Williams, 21, he will definitely return to Old Trafford at the end of his loan to Norwich. (Sun) external-link

But Manchester United could snub Rangnick's transfer demands again after blocking a January move for RB Leipzig's 24-year-old French midfielder Christopher Nkunku. (Bild, via Express) external-link

Arsenal are the latest Premier League team to show an interest in AC Milan's 22-year-old Portugal striker Rafael Leao. (La Repubblica, via Metro) external-link

Newcastle are facing a fight to retain 30-year-old Swiss defender Fabian Schar as his contract enters its final few months, with AC Milan, Sevilla and Valencia interested. (Mail) external-link

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is "worth much more" than £50m after Aston Villa were linked with a blockbusting move for the 25-year-old Nigeria midfielder this summer. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Manchester United are interested in a move to sign 21-year-old Brazil and Ajax winger Antony, who could potentially be joined by manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford should a move come to fruition. (90min, via Express) external-link

West Ham have joined Leeds in the chase for Huddersfield's 23-year-old English midfielder Lewis O'Brien, who it has emerged has a £12m release clause in his contract. (Teamtalk) external-link