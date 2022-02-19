Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are set for contract talks with England international Raheem Sterling at the end of the season - but may decide to sell the 27-year-old forward if he does not agree a new deal. (Times via City Xtra) external-link

Chelsea have told Cesar Azpilicueta they will wait for the 32-year-old to decide where his future lies. The Spain defender has been offered a two-year deal with the option to extend for a further season from Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Portugal defender Diogo Dalot, 22, is in line to extend his stay at Manchester United, leaving the future of English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, in serious doubt. (Star) external-link

However, Fiorentina are reportedly keen on Dalot but would have to convince the full-back to lower his wages to make a move happen. (La Nazione via Sportwitness) external-link

Manchester United could hijack Liverpool's attempts to sign former England Under-18 winger Fabio Carvalho, 19, from Fulham in the summer when he will be out of contract. (Star) external-link

Manchester United will also not stand in Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's way if the 37-year-old demands to leave at the end of the season. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, 66, is set to walk away from the club in the summer after saying it is impossible to compete in the Premier League without total commitment. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 29, with Atletico Madrid ready to sell. The Gunners could face competition from Juventus, where Morata is on loan from the La Liga side. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Everton and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, 26, is the subject of interest from CSKA Moscow and could leave on a loan deal as sides in the Russian Premier League can still make transfer moves until 22 February. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Eriling Braut Haaland's father, former Leeds and Manchester City star Alf-Inge Haaland, is playing an increasingly influential role in brokering the 21-year-old's next move. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea have set their sights on Real Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao and have requested a meeting with the 24-year-old to discuss a potential move to Stamford Bridge. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link