Arsenal are still interested in signing 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata - who is on loan from Atletico Madrid at Juventus. (Calciomercato, via The Boot Room) external-link

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants the club to extend the contract of England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Houston Dynamo have made an offer to sign Atletico Madrid and Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera, 31. (MLS) external-link

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, 30, wants to leave the club to play first-team football so he can make Spain's World Cup squad. (El Nacional, in Spanish) external-link

Italian trio Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are all interested in Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Inter Milan and Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij, 30. (InterLive, via Star) external-link

Everton could try to sign one of Chelsea's out-on-loan trio of Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja this summer. Scotland midfielder Gilmour, 20, is at Norwich, England midfielder Gallagher, 22, is at Crystal Palace and Albania striker Broja, 20, is at Southampton. (Givemesport) external-link