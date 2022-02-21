Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Silva, Bowen, Rodgers, Kilman, Mbappe
Real Madrid will rival Manchester United in pursuing Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail)
Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, is dreaming of a move to Real Madrid. (CalcioMercato in Italian)
Liverpool are "seriously interested" in signing English forward Jarrod Bowen, 25, from West Ham. (GiveMeSport)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has the backing of the club's board despite a poor run of form. (Telegraph)
Inter Milan are monitoring Manchester City's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 24, as a potential recruit for their attack. (CalcioMercato - in Italian)
Chelsea are interested in Wolves' English defender Max Kilman, 24. (Talksport)
Arsenal, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian)
Aston Villa have made 24-year-old Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez their main target for the summer. (Football Insider)
Liverpool are out of the running to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, from Paris St-Germain. (Sport)
Tottenham will wait to begin talks with England striker Harry Kane, 28, over a new contract. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 31, says he is open to signing a new deal with the club. (Independent)
English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 29, and Switzerland defender Fabian Schar, 30, are on the verge of signing new contracts at Newcastle. (Telegraph)
Roy Keane, 50, turned down the chance to be manager of League One Sunderland because they only offered him a six-month contract and he wanted longer. (Sun)
Roma will not make 24-year-old English midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles' loan spell from Arsenal permanent because he has not impressed in Serie A. (Calciomercato, via Mirror)
Wembley could host this season's Champions League final if Uefa decides to take it off St Petersburg because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. (Mirror)
Newcastle, Leeds and Crystal Palace's hopes of signing Wales midfielder Brennan Johnson, 20, have faded with Nottingham Forest increasing their efforts to get him to sign a new deal. (Mirror)
