Question of Sport quiz: How will you get on in our Carabao Cup final special?

Last updated on .From the section Sport

Chelsea and Liverpool go head to head in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, with full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live.

But how well do you know previous EFL Cup finals? Test your knowledge in this week's Question of Sport quiz.

On Friday's episode of Question of Sport - which airs at 19:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer - is former Bolton striker Kevin Davies, who scored in the 2004 final.

Joining Davies are Hannah Cockroft, Lawrence Okolie and Isa Guha.

