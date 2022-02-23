Transfer rumours: Rice, Kane, Dembele, Isak, Azpilicueta, Johnson, Simon
Manchester United are confident of landing their transfer targets this summer even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, with West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, and Tottenham's 28-year-old England striker Harry Kane on their shortlist. (ESPN)
Chelsea and Paris St-Germain are leading the race to sign France striker Ousmane Dembele, 24, on a free transfer when his Barcelona contract expires this summer. (90Min)
Arsenal face competition from Barcelona for Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, who is one of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta's top targets this summer. (Daily Express)
Barcelona have offered Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta a two-year contract to join the club on a free transfer when the 32-year-old's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Sport - in Spanish)
West Ham have taken up the option to extend English full-back Ben Johnson's contract until 2024 to ward off potential interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool in the 22-year-old. (Standard)
Spurs are interested in Athletic Bilbao and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, 24, as they think about a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris. (Marca)
Leicester City could renew their interest in Italy winger Domenico Berardi if the 27-year-old decides to leave Serie A side Sassuolo this summer. (Leicester Mercury)
West Bromwich Albion are targeting 24-year-old English midfielder Sean Longstaff, who played under Baggies manager Steve Bruce at Newcastle United. (Football League World)
Former Hull City boss Grant McCann, 41, has agreed a deal to become manager of Championship side Peterborough United. (Football Insider)
Tottenham are willing to sell Steven Bergwijn this summer with AC Milan keen on the 24-year-old Netherlands winger. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
West Ham United could be a potential destination for Lille winger Jonathan Bamba, although the English club face competition from Atalanta, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen for the 25-year-old Frenchman. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Roma will revive their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka at the end of the season despite failing in a bid to sign the 29-year-old Switzerland international last summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
