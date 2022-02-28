Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are not prepared to pay £100m to sign 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli. (Star) external-link

Manchester United have also shown interest in Sporting Lisbon's 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, having sent scouts to watch him eight times already this season. (Record, via Sun) external-link

David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami will do everything they can to sign Lionel Messi, should the 34-year-old Argentina international look to leave Paris St-Germain as early as this season. (Miami Herald, via Mail) external-link

Real Madrid are keen to finalise a deal to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, from PSG before they pursue other transfer targets or offer contract extensions to current players. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal target Jonathan David is determined to leave Lille this summer, handing the Gunners the perfect incentive to strike a deal for the Canada international forward, 22, at the end of the season. (Sky Germany, via Express) external-link

Fifa and Uefa take action against Fifa and Uefa suspend all Russian clubs and national teams after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

England winger Bukayo Saka is "really happy" at Arsenal despite reports suggesting that the 20-year-old has put his contract talks on hold. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with English midfielder Ryan Yates, 24, as they also battle to keep in-demand 20-year-old Welsh midfielder Brennan Johnson, who has been linked with Tottenham. (Mirror) external-link

LA Galaxy are interested in signing veteran Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos, 35, who has struggled to make an impact at Paris St-Germain because of fitness issues. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Ajax want to appoint Barcelona sporting advisor Jordi Cruyff as their new director of football after Marc Overmars' departure. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus are leading the race for 22-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who is stalling on signing a new Roma contract. (Luca Bianchin via SB Nation) external-link

Juventus are also hopeful of keeping Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 29, at the club beyond his current loan spell from Atletico Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

The front page of the Daily Telegraph sports section