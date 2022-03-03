Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City have received a boost in their pursuit of Inter Milan's 24-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, with the Italian champions reportedly lining up Borussia Monchengladbach's French forward Marcus Thuram, 24, as his potential replacement. (Sun) external-link

Roman Abramovich has already received several serious bids in the region of £3bn to buy Chelsea. (PA, via Independent) external-link

Barcelona are looking to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in the summer, with talks between intermediaries said to have already taken place. Manchester United and Arsenal have also both been linked with the 24-year-old Portugal international as long-term admirers. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa are interested in both AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, 35, ahead of the summer. (Express) external-link

But Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Kessie, with the Milan midfielder on a list of targets that also includes Chelsea defenders Andreas Christensen, 25, and Cesar Azpilicueta, 32. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea have made a final bid to try keep Christensen at Stamford Bridge, with the Denmark international said to be on the verge of signing a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona in the summer. (90min) external-link

Villa will have to pay £21m for Paris St-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31. (Jeunes Footeux, via BirminghamLive) external-link

Leeds United hope that newly appointed manager Jesse Marsch's previous experience as Red Bull Salzburg boss will help them capture 21-year-old United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson from the Austrian side in the summer. (Star) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, has chosen to stay at Borussia Dortmund for at least another season. (Bild, via Mirror) external-link

AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement with Lille's 22-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman after he rebuffed approaches from Newcastle United. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

PSG sporting director Leonardo has quelled rumours Kylian Mbappe will leave for Real Madrid or Liverpool, saying the 23-year-old France forward has been offered a lucrative new contract. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Everton, Newcastle and Leeds have been named alongside Roma, Atalanta, Bologna as well as Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Nice as clubs linked with CF Montreal's 23-year-old American midfielder Dorde Mihailovic. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez flew out to Germany to meet Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this week in a bid to win the transfer race for the 21-year-old Norwegian. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is questioning his future at the club and the 25-year-old will speak to manager Thomas Tuchel. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal's chances of signing 24-year-old Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax appear to be over after the 24-year-old said he has no desire to move to the Premier League if he does decide to leave the Amsterdam club. (De Telegraaf, via Sun) external-link

Juventus are set to terminate Aaron Ramsey's contract in the summer after Rangers said they would not be looking to make the 31-year-old Wales midfielder's loan stay a permanent one at the end of the season. (Calciomercato, via Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are targeting a summer move for 20-year-old RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. (Mail) external-link

A move to Arsenal is on the cards for Club Brugge winger Noa Lang, with the 22-year-old almost certain to leave the Belgian club. (De Standaard, via TEAMtalk) external-link

Tottenham are reportedly favourites to sign Middlesbrough's English right-back Djed Spence, 21, who has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal's hopes of signing Ollie Watkins, 26, from Aston Villa have received a "huge" boost, with the Midlands club said to be willing to listen to offers after Villa boss Steven Gerrard judged that the England international is not a striker he needs. (Football Insider) external-link

