Paris St-Germain's Argentine boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with the managerial job at Manchester United, is reportedly keen to return to his old job as Tottenham manager. (Talksport) external-link

Barcelona are yet to decide if they will offer to keep 26-year-old Spain winger Adama Traore on a permanent deal at the end of the season when his loan spell from Wolves expires. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manager Thomas Tuchel is concerned Chelsea will lose out-of-contract defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen amid the uncertainty at the club after owner Roman Abramovich put the Blues up for sale. Spain's Azpilicueta, 32, has been linked with Barcelona, while Borussia Dortmund are interested in 25-year-old Dane Christensen, while Manchester United are reportedly keen on Germany international Rudiger, 29. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have asked the representatives of Robert Lewandowski to keep them informed of the Poland striker's future at Bayern Munich, with Bavarian club reportedly trying to line up Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland as the 33-year-old's successor. (90min) external-link

Borussia Dortmund could sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, 24, as a replacement for Haaland, 21, if the star leaves this summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly told Barcelona that they also have to sign another of his clients, Ajax's 24-year-old Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui, to maximise their chances of signing the Norwegian. (Sport, via Express) external-link

Everton are bracing for offers to come in for 24-year-old England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brazilian forward Richarlison, 24, in the summer. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Arsenal's 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has said that he wants to stay for the Gunners his "whole life" and is determined to help them reach the Champions League. (ESPN Brasil - in Portuguese) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says nothing has changed with his contract situation, with his deal due to run out in 2024. (Sky Sports) external-link

Armando Broja could move to the other side of London with West Ham understood to be willing to pay £25m for the 20-year-old Albania forward, who is currently on loan at Southampton from Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Sevilla will not attempt to keep Manchester United's 26-year-old France forward Anthony Martial beyond his loan stay which expires at the end of the season. (Football Transfers) external-link

West Ham's 23-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, who has long been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, has described the £100m price tag attached to him by the Hammers as "crazy". (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal have reportedly asked about the possibility of signing Napoli's Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 25, this summer. (Area Napoli - in Italian) external-link

Marseille president Pablo Longoria has said he wants to keep on-loan French defender William Saliba at the club beyond the end of his loan stay from Arsenal at the end of the season, putting pressure on Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to make a decision about the 20-year-old's future. (Le Provence, via Mirror) external-link

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants English midfielder Sean Longstaff to sign the contract extension the club have offered him. The the 24-year-old's current deal runs out in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have been linked with a move for 21-year-old Peru defender Jhilmar Lora, who plays in his native country for Club Sporting Cristal, as the Gunners look to South America for recruits in the summer. (Football London) external-link

