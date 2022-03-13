Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Haaland, Traore, Puig, Wirtz, Di Maria
Aston Villa have a purchase option for on-loan Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho but Arsenal are interested in signing the 29-year-old from Barcelona this summer if he doesn't join Steven Gerrard's side permanently. (Sport - in Spanish)
Erling Braut Haaland's priority for the summer is a move to Spain with Real Madrid or Barcelona, despite reports over the weekend claiming that the Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker, 21, has a deal in place to join Manchester City. (Sport)
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club will not sign Haaland this summer if the transfer risks putting the Spanish giants in financial danger. (TV3, via Goal)
Barcelona are keen to sign on-loan Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, on a permanent deal from Wolves in the summer and could offer Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, 22, as a makeweight in the deal. (90Min)
Scouts from Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle have been watching Bayer Leverkusen's Germany international Florian Wirtz but the attacking midfielder, 18, has suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. (Express)
Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 33, has decided he wants to leave Paris St-Germain this summer and could make a return to Benfica. (AS - in Spanish)
Coach Mauricio Pochettino and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, are set to lead the high-profile exits from Paris St-Germain this summer. (L'Equipe, via Mirror)
Zinedine Zidane has been tipped to replace Pochettino as PSG coach and is already looking at making signings from his former club Real Madrid, including Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 30. (El Nacional - in Catalan)
Arturo Vidal looks set to leave Inter Milan this summer, with Flamengo interested in taking the Chile midfielder, 34, back to South America. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Juventus are willing to sell France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Roma are planning a summer bid for Barcelona's USA full-back Sergino Dest, 21. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
