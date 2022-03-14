Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is monitoring Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, 35, with the prospect of making a move for the Uruguay international this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are considering a fresh summer move for 28-year-old England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona will consider a move for Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, if they cannot sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer. (AS - via Star) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi is also keen on the versatility that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, 29, would add to his side. (AS) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Tottenham's Antonio Conte are on a nine-man shortlist for the Paris St-Germain job if Mauricio Pochettino is sacked. (L'Equipe, via Mail) external-link

AC Milan believe Lille defender Sven Botman, 22, and midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, will sign for them imminently. (90 Min) external-link

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 23, won't be sold or loaned in the summer transfer window, despite interest from other Premier League clubs. (Sun) external-link

Manchester City are set to join Real Madrid and Manchester United in the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, if he is available in the summer. (Fichajes) external-link

West Ham are increasing their efforts to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, 23, but face competition from Brentford and Everton. (Sun) external-link

Leeds United forward Raphinha, 25, has gained interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. (Sportitalia) external-link

Liverpool are also interested in Raphinha. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

The Reds are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old Ben Doak from Celtic. (Athletic) external-link

Benfica are keen on Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Angel di Maria, 34. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Lazio and Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 26, is a target for Premier League clubs. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid's 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, who spent time on loan at Arsenal between 2019 and 2021, faces an uncertain future at the Bernabeu. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

