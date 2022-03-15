Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is not desperate to leave this summer and he could instead decide to leave for free next year when his contract ends. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will not talk to Salah and his agent amid a stand-off over a new deal for the forward. (Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will ask for a release clause to be written into any contract, should he move clubs this summer. (Sun) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, wants to play at least one more season in Europe before a move to the MLS, and the former Liverpool player would consider a return to England with Aston Villa keen. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer from Brighton. (Mirror) external-link

Collyer will join United on a three-and-a-half year deal. (Express) external-link

'We'll be as annoying as possible' Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to be 'as annoying as possible' to Manchester City in this season's title race

AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie will be Barcelona's first signing of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea's Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25, to follow, both on free transfers. (ESPN) external-link

Uefa have made assurances that Chelsea's last-16 second-leg tie against Lille in the Champions League will still go ahead. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, says he is "motivated to get even better" under manager Antonio Conte, amid interest from Manchester United. (Sky Sports, via Mirror) external-link

Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona for Napoli's 25-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Arsenal will raise £20m towards signing a new striker from the sales of 22-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, to Marseille, and 26-year-old Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, to Fiorentina. (Mirror) external-link

The Gunners have enquired about a deal for Real Madrid's 31-year-old Belgium winger Eden Hazard. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Barcelona will target Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, as a replacement for Spain international Sergio Busquets, 33. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are also hoping Chelsea will allow Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, to depart Stamford Bridge for free this summer. (ESPN, via Express) external-link

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Old Trafford club should attempt to sign Paris St-Germain's Brazil centre-back Marquinhos, 27, and Barcelona's Uruguay international Ronald Araujo, 23, to strengthen their defence. (MEN) external-link

Times back page