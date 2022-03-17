Last updated on .From the section Sport

The International Testing Agency hopes using drones would be more efficent and environmentally friendly

The International Testing Agency is piloting a scheme that collects and delivers samples using drones.

Tests were carried out in Doha earlier in March, with the drones travelling up to 20km with samples from volunteers.

The ITA hopes that using drones would create a more flexible way to transport samples during competition.

ITA director general Benjamin Cohen said the scheme "could represent a milestone for the clean sport community."

Drones would not contribute to traffic congestion and can also access remote locations with more ease.

The ITA added that the "chain of custody" of doping samples when using a drone is shorter, which decreases the possibility of tampering.