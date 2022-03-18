Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are losing hope of beating Manchester City to the signing of 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, says he is pining for a return to his homeland and Benfica in the next two years. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has played down speculation linking him with Manchester United, saying the Stamford Bridge club "has everything it needs to make me happy". (Metro) external-link

Manchester City are expected to offer Spain midfielder Rodri a contract extension, with the 25-year-old's current deal running until 2025. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has a contract with Leicester City until 2023, says talks are taking place with the Foxes about his future and the 24-year-old will study his options this summer. (Metro) external-link

Brazil defender Dani Alves, 38, says former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi is not enjoying himself at Paris St-Germain and hopes the 34-year-old Argentina forward can return to the Nou Camp. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Inter Milan are looking at Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. (Football Italia) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni but the France international is targeting a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United interested in the 22-year-old. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, was left out of Spain's squad for their international friendlies against Albania and Iceland because he does not fit their style of play. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester City have agreed a £5.4m deal to sign Atletico Mineiro forward Savio, 17, who has played for Brazil at youth level. (Goal) external-link

West Ham joined Newcastle United in monitoring 24-year-old French midfielder Ludovic Blas, who plays for Nantes. (Football Transfers) external-link

