Transfer rumours: Richarlison, Dybala, Melo, Cavani, Osimhen, Porozo, Henderson
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United want Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison. The 24-year-old has also been linked with Real Madrid, managed by former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti. (Goal.com)
Juventus have confirmed Paulo Dybala will leave the club as a free agent in the summer. The Argentine forward, 28, has previously been sought by Manchester United and Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle will go back in for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, despite the Italian side reportedly turning down a £100m bid by the Magpies for the 23-year-old Nigeria international in the January window. (Express)
Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are on the four-man shortlist being considered by Manchester United in their search for a permanent manager to replace Ralf Rangnick in the summer. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal will make a move for Arthur Melo, 25, from Juventus in the summer after failing to agree a deal for the Brazil midfielder in January. (Calciomercato, in Italian)
Inter Milan have identified Manchester United and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, as a replacement for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 33. (Mail, via Gazetta dello Sport)
Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring PSV Eindhoven's highly-rated Cody Gakpo, 22, but will face competition for the Netherlands winger from Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Express via The Athletic, subscription required)
Manchester City are preparing a bid for Boavista's 21-year-old Ecuadorian central defender Jackson Porozo. (Ojogo, in Portuguese)
Leeds United are interested in Trabzonspor captain and Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, 25, and will watch him in Thursday's World Cup qualifier play-off against Portugal. (Fanatik, in Turkish)
Arsenal are keen to tie Bukayo Saka down to another long-term contract to fend off interest from Premier League rivals in the 20-year-old England attacking midfielder. (The Athletic, subscription required)
Leicester have joined the list of clubs interested in buying 20-year-old Salzburg and Austria forward Chukwubuike Adamu. (Mail)
Derby County full-back Festy Ebosele looks set to join Udinese in the summer when he becomes a free agent, with reports the Irish 19-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Serie A club. (Derby Telegraph)
Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has told the club he wants to leave Parkhead in the summer after the Greece international, 27, slipped down the order to be third-choice keeper. (Daily Record, via Onlarissa)
Newcastle retain a long-held interest in England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, and will wait on Manchester United's decision on a loan move this summer. His Old Trafford contract runs to 2025. (Fabrizio Romano)