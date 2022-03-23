Last updated on .From the section Sport

Amy Williams won gold at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010

Olympic gold medallist Amy Williams MBE will be the guest of honour at the Isle of Man Sports Awards, two years after she was originally due to attend.

The athlete became the first British woman to win an individual gold medal at the Winter Olympics for 58 years in 2010 for her efforts in the skeleton.

She could not attend the 2020 event, which became a virtual ceremony, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old said she was "honoured to be invited" back.

The ceremony, which takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas, will see the sporting success of Manx athletes over the past year celebrated.

Executive chairman at Isle of Man Sport, Sarah Corlett, said organisers were "delighted" that Williams had agreed to be the guest of honour.

"Her determination to succeed saw her reach the very top and I am sure will inspire all those who attend," she added.

Among the athletes in the running for the top awards are Tour de France green jersey winning cyclist Mark Cavendish, who is nominated for the Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year accolade.

Double Isle of Man Sports Woman of the Year winner, equestrian Yasmin Ingham, has also been shortlisted in that category again.