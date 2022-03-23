Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 28, refused to commit himself to Spurs after being asked about his future while on England duty. (Mirror) external-link

England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to move to Chelsea rather than Manchester United if he were to leave West Ham, who have put a £150m asking price on the the 23-year-old to fend off interest in him. (Evening Standard) external-link

Newcastle United will not be making a move for Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 30, and are set to have a summer transfer budget of less than the £90m they spent in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Magpies plan to sell Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron in the summer and will allow the 28-year-old to leave for £15m. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are looking at Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and have held background talks with the 22-year-old's Uruguay international's agent. (Express) external-link

Wales v Austria World Cup 'hurt' driving Wales for play-offs, says Gareth Bale

West Ham are monitoring Dutch defender Sven Botman but will face competition from Newcastle United and AC Milan if they want to sign the 22-year-old from Lille. (Evening Standard) external-link

Tottenham, PSG and Real Madrid were interested in Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, but the 25-year-old will join Barcelona when his contract runs out with AC Milan in the summer. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, has knocked back questions about his future amid talk he will leave Chelsea to join Barcelona in the summer. (Goal) external-link

France defender William Saliba, who is on loan at Marseille from Arsenal, says his future depends on talks with the Gunners. The 20-year-old has a contract until 2024 with the London club. (RMC Sport, via Goal) external-link

Barcelona do not intend to increase their offer to Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, with the 23-year-old's deal with them coming to an end in 2023. (Catalunya Radio - in Catalan) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly opened talks to try to buy Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe as the process of selling the Blues continues following his sanctioning by the UK government. (Fanatik, via Mirror) external-link

Leeds United are ready to offer Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez a deal, with the Spanish 21-year-old left-back having caught the eye of the Whites' sporting director Victor Orta. (TeamTalk external-link )

Liverpool are poised to sign Irish 15-year-old Derry winger Trent Kone Doherty. (Irish Independent external-link )

