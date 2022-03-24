Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have joined Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Leeds' Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, who has a £60m price tag. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are also interested in Real Madrid striker and Poland captain Robert Lewandowski, 33. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool striker Divock Origi, 26, is in talks with Serie A rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan over a potential free transfer in the summer. (90min) external-link

Manchester City are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell after the 22-year-old was called up to the England squad for the first time. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, 31, says he would "love" to play in La Liga again. The Spaniard made just one league appearance for Real Madrid after coming through their youth system. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, is torn between signing a new one-year contract with the Blues or accepting a year offer from Barcelona. (Express) external-link

Germany international Antonio Rudiger, 29, could be the third Chelsea defender to leave Stamford Bridge as he is out of contract in the summer and has been offered a deal by Juventus. (Sky Sports) external-link

Blackburn and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 22, is attracting interest from Sevilla to fill the La Liga side's number nine role. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

'You go either sideways to Man City or down' Michael Owen expects Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool

West Ham could make another move for Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, after seeing a club-record £50m bid for the 22-year-old rejected in January. (Standard) external-link

Leeds are interested in signing English winger Ryan Kent from Rangers, with the 25-year-old having a £20m release clause. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham will need to pay £20m to sign 21-year-old Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, who is impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Star via Express) external-link

Benfica and Sporting Lisbon are eyeing a move for Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao, should the on-loan 22-year-old not join Wolves permanently for £25m. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Barcelona's Spanish midfield sensation Gavi, 17, and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo have rejected new contract offers from the club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

