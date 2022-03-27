Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have reached agreement with Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, over a move from Leeds United this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are set to release seven players this summer as they look to reinforce, with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25, both linked with moves to the Nou Camp. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 23, is in the frame as a future England captain, according to Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid are preparing a £50m bid for Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 24. (Sunday Post) external-link

Premier League clubs are set to be on alert with versatile Arsenal and England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, not expected to be retained by loan club Roma beyond the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni after the agent of the 22-year-old Monaco and France midfielder denied they have an agreement with Real Madrid. (Le Parisien, via Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Prospective Chelsea owners have been given a deadline of 11 April to submit final bids for the club. (talkSPORT) external-link

Napoli have set a price tag of £83m for their 23-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun) external-link

Norwegian rising star Andreas Schjelderup, 17, says he turned down the opportunity to sign for Liverpool, but the midfielder has left the door open for a potential move in the future. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

