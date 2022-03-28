Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona's attempt to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is set to be thwarted by their inability to comply with La Liga's financial rules. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18. (Bild - subscription required) external-link

Leeds United have placed a £67m (80m euros) price tag on Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, with Barcelona only willing to pay about half that figure. (Mirror) external-link

Leeds insist the only release clause in Raphinha's contract is one which allows him to leave if the Whites are relegated from the Premier League. (The Athletic) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are interested in signing Portugal midfielder Otavio, 27, from Porto this summer. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are vying for the signature of Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 24, who Inter Milan will sell if they receive an offer of £58m this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Striker Paulo Dybala wants to join Atletico Madrid this summer when his Juventus contract expires - and although Inter Milan are also interested in the 28-year-old, they can only afford him if they sell fellow Argentine Martinez. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign former England Under-18 international Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, after almost sealing a deal for the attacking midfielder, 19, during the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are preparing their opening proposal to extend the contract of England winger Bukayo Saka, 20, at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, has hinted at a summer exit from Arsenal, three years after his club-record £72m move from Lille. (Sun) external-link

Leicester City have been linked with Club Bruges forward Charles de Ketelaere. The 21-year-old has scored 17 goals in 41 games this season and won his fifth Belgium cap in last weekend's friendly against the Republic of Ireland. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, still wants to leave Red Bull Salzburg this summer and negotiations are ongoing over a move to Leeds. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

Newcastle United are targeting Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, 24, with Liverpool also watching the Senegal international. (The Sun) external-link

Wolves, Tottenham and Everton have shown an interest in Rennes' French coach Bruno Genesio, 55. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Manchester United are ready to open contract talks with England striker Marcus Rashford, 24, and England left-back Luke Shaw, 26. (ESPN) external-link

But United have no intention to discuss extensions for England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, and former Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 33. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Napoli are hopeful of preventing Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from leaving on a free transfer by offering the 30-year-old a new long-term contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

