Germany forward Timo Werner wants to leave Chelsea and the Blues will not stand in the 26-year-old's way - as long as their price tag of 40m euros (£33m) is met. (Sport1) external-link

If Erik ten Hag takes over as Manchester United manager, he is keen on signing Brazil winger Antony, 22, from his current club Ajax. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, will need to take a significant pay cut if he wants to rejoin Juventus this summer. (Calciomercato - via Mail) external-link

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, 22, who is a target for Tottenham, will only be allowed to leave for a deal worth over 80m euros (£67m) this summer. (O Jogo - via Sport Witness) external-link

Arsenal have tabled an offer for Feyenoord and Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra, 22. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid have identified Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham as a target, despite strong links between the 18-year-old and a move to Liverpool. (Bild) external-link

Brentford want to extend the six-month deal Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, signed with the club. (Times) external-link

Manchester United's 21-year-old English defender Brandon Williams - currently on loan at Norwich - says there would be "no point" in him returning to Old Trafford to be a substitute. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have not yet made an offer for Leeds forward Raphinha, but personal terms have been discussed with the 25-year-old's agent. The Brazilian winger only has a clause in his contract to determine his price if his club are relegated. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona hope to make the loan signing of Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, from Wolves permanent. (RAC 1 - via Goal) external-link

Atletico Madrid could extend 31-year-old France forward Antoine's Griezmann's loan stay from Barcelona but they are not prepared to let Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, move to the Spanish giants. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French playmaker Ismael Gharbi. (Goal) external-link

Liverpool and Real Madrid are considering a move for Porto's 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Fiorentina are keen on Manchester United and Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 23. (Firenze Viola - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are ready to let 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira - currently on loan at Fiorentina - leave permanently in the summer, while 29-year-old Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny is also set to depart. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brighton are the latest English club to show interest in 16-year-old Scottish striker Rory Wilson, who has scored 40 goals for Rangers' youth sides this season - and has been linked heavily with Aston Villa. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

