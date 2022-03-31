Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have made a bid to take advantage of the sanctions placed on Chelsea by trying to sign three of the club's Champions League-winning defenders - Germany's Antonio Rudiger, 29, Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United expect Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to leave the club at the end of the season, halfway through his two-year contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester City hope to persuade Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, to sign a new contract, despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Team Talk) external-link

Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, could leave Aston Villa this summer as boss Steven Gerrard has placed a holding midfielder at the top of his list for next season. (Mail) external-link

Everton are plotting a summer move for Leicester City's Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 29. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United are looking at signing Barcelona and United States full-back Sergino Dest, 21. (Team Talk) external-link

All you need to know about the World Cup draw You can watch the draw live on BBC One from 16:45 BST on Friday

Middlesbrough right wing-back Djed Spence, on loan at Nottingham Forest, wants a Premier League move - as Arsenal and Tottenham line up a £20m summer bid, and Manchester United also interested in the 21-year-old England Under-21 international. (Mirror) external-link

Nottingham Forest want to turn 21-year-old English midfielder James Garner's loan from Manchester United into a permanent transfer, but any deal could depend on whether they win promotion to the Premier League. (Football Transfers) external-link

RB Leipzig are set for contract talks with France midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24, this summer, but will listen to offers in excess of 75m euros (£63.3m). Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all monitoring his situation. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham have submitted a £2m bid for Oxford United's Irish centre-back Luke McNally, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are set to sign 16-year-old Scotland youth international winger Ben Doak from Celtic for £600,000. (Goal) external-link

The Sport section of The Daily Telegraph