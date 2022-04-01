Last updated on .From the section Sport

Mark Cavendish was crowned sportsman of the year for his success in the Tour de France

Cyclist Mark Cavendish took the top prize at the Isle of Man Sport Awards by being crowned sportsman of the year.

The 36-year-old equalled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins and took the green jersey in 2021.

Gymnast Tara Donnelly scooped the same prize in the woman's category at the ceremony at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Thursday.

She claimed European, British and Manx titles on the floor and vault last year.

Olympian Amy Williams presented Tara Donnelly (right) with the award

Donnelly, 23, said it was "surreal" to be awarded sportswoman of the year, adding: "I wasn't expecting it at all."

After uncertainty at the start of 2021 because of the island's Covid lockdown restrictions, she said she "went full speed ahead" for the rest of the year.

"Going into this next year I've got just such high hopes," she added.

Among the other recipients was Andrew Baker, who received the Leonie Cooil courage and inspiration award for his 4,600 mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean, which raised money for several charities.

Other winners included: