Transfer rumours: Phillips, Haaland, Akanji, Rudiger, Araujo, Martinez, Fabianski
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Aston Villa will push for a £60m move for Leeds United's England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will decide by the end of April if he will join Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester United target Manuel Akanji, 26, wants to leave Borussia Dortmund and the Switzerland defender is considering a move to the Premier League. (Sport1)
Barcelona are unwilling to meet Antonio Rudiger's initial financial demands but will have another meeting with the Germany centre-back, 29, over a free transfer from Chelsea this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Barcelona want to agree a contract extension for Ronald Araujo, who has received an offer from Manchester United, but the Uruguay centre-back, 23, has not taken kindly to Barca's pursuit of Rudiger and Chelsea's Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25. (Sport - in Spanish)
Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Lautaro Martinez but Inter Milan will only sell the Argentina striker, 24, if they receive a bid of more than 80m euros (£67.3m). (Calciomercato - in Italian)
West Ham will reward Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, 36, with a new contract for next season. (Mail)
Aston Villa will attempt to secure a permanent transfer for Anwar El Ghazi this summer, but Everton have no plans to sign the Netherlands winger, 26, when his loan spell with the Toffees expires. (Football Insider)
Derby County could bag a sizeable fee for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson, with Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all interested in the England youth international. (Sun)
Birmingham City are bracing themselves for interest from Premier League and European clubs in their England Under-18 midfielder George Hall, 17. (Mail)
Newcastle are lining up a £20m offer to Brighton for Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24, in the summer and also targeting Watford's Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24. (Sun)
Everton will let Allan leave in the summer, despite the Brazil midfielder, 31, having another year left on his contract. (Sun)
Former Armenia international midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is out of contract in the summer, but after an upturn in form, Roma are set to open talks over a new deal for the 33-year-old this week. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter)
