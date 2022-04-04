Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

There remains optimism Liverpool could sign France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, from Paris St-Germain this summer - should Salah decide to leave the club. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Mbappe says remaining at PSG is also still an option, despite his contract expiring this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Roma's England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, has hinted at a possible return to the Premier League. (Talksport, via Mail) external-link

Arsenal's hopes of signing Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 22, will receive a huge boost if Real Sociedad fail to secure European football this season. (Fichajes, via Football.London) external-link

Germany winger Serge Gnabry, 26, is considering leaving Bayern Munich this summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool. (Goal) external-link

Real Madrid will look to loan out 31-year-old Belgium winger Eden Hazard for the start of the 2022-23 season. (AS) external-link

FC Cologne's Timo Hubers is a £6m target for Newcastle, Leeds and Crystal Palace this summer, while West Ham, Southampton and Fulham are also monitoring the German centre-back, 25. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle have been told £25m will be enough to tempt Union Berlin into selling Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, although West Ham and Southampton are also interested in the 24-year-old. (Bild - in German) external-link

Newcastle could offer England midfielder Kalvin Phillips a £120,000-a-week deal to sign the 26-year-old from Premier League rivals Leeds. (Mirror) external-link

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is attracting interest from Barcelona, while fellow Portugal international Joao Moutinho, 35, could also leave Molineux in the summer, with the club eyeing Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielders Matheus Nunes, 23, and Joao Palhinha, 26, as potential replacements. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona have arranged a meeting with Ousmane Dembele's agent over a new contract for the France winger, 24, who was set to become a free agent in the summer. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United could once again look at signing Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, to replace France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express) external-link

The Manchester United dressing room is split over the possible appointment of Ajax's Erik ten Hag as the club's new permanent manager. (MEN) external-link

When Juan Mata's current Manchester United deal runs out in June the former Spain midfielder, 33, has no plans to retire or join United's coaching staff. (Fabrizio Romano, on Twitter) external-link

Tottenham have opened talks over a new contract with 18-year-old English striker Dane Scarlett. (Football Insider) external-link

Brazilian club Botafogo have agreed to sign QPR's Finland left-back Niko Hamalainen, 25, initially on loan. (Football Insider) external-link

