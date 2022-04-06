Transfer rumours: Neves, Pogba, Danjuma, Werner, Depay, Gakpo, Lukaku
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
If Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is appointed Manchester United manager as expected, he will pursue the signing of Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, from Wolves. (Sun)
Dutchman Ten Hag also wants 20-year-old Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber with him to Old Trafford. (Star)
Manchester United's Paul Pogba, 29, favours a return to Juventus over moving to Paris St-Germain when his deal expires this summer, but the Italian side have doubts over the transfer because of the France midfielder's wage demands and age. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Liverpool view Villarreal's Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25, as a potential replacement for 29-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, but the Reds are not expected to make a bid until 2023. (Goal)
Brighton have no plans to sell goalkeeper Robert Sanchez amid interest from Newcastle in the 24-year-old Spain international. (Football Insider)
The agent of Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, has been in Italy meeting with AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle have all expressed interest in signing 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Superdeporte - in Spanish)
PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 22, has revealed his fondness for Arsenal as he continues to be linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool. (Goal)
Senior figures at Inter Milan are now more open to 28-year-old Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku returning to the club. (Mirror)
Leicester City are keen on FC Mainz's Dutch defender Jeremiah St. Juste, 25. (Bild - via Leicester Mercury)
Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 19, has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. (Bild - via Bundesliga News)
Barcelona believe they have a good chance of signing Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, is likely to sign a new deal at Paris St-Germain despite interest from Real Madrid. (Sky Sports)
Leeds defender Luke Ayling, 30, says he wants to spend the rest of his career at the club. (Star)
