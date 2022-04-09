Last updated on .From the section Gossip

With France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland - dealing a blow to Manchester City's chances of signing the Norwegian, 21. (Mirror) external-link

Both Haaland and Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni want to sign for Real Madrid - but the players continue to wait on the La Liga club to make a move. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to sign a number 10 in the summer transfer window to allow England forward Harry Kane, 28, to focus more on playing as a striker. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is planning a big summer window with as many as eight players for sale - and Liverpool's English defender Joe Gomez, 24 and Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, among his key targets. (Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan are interested in re-signing Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, from Chelsea this summer - but only on a loan deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea's 30-year-old Italian midfielder Jorginho. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United's hopes of signing Leicester City's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans have received a boost, with potential rivals Liverpool and West Ham no longer interested in the 24-year-old. (CBS Sports, via Express) external-link

However, United are set to lose out on millions because of a Champions League clause included in the clubs' shirt sponsor deal. (Mirror) external-link

Erik ten Hag is lining up former Manchester United player Robin van Persie as his coaching assistant at Old Trafford, however the Ajax manager still has concerns about taking the job. (Mail) external-link

Rangers have no plans to attempt to extend 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo's loan move from Manchester United beyond the end of this season, or to negotiate a permanent deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are in the race to sign Torino's 25-year-old Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer but face competition from Inter Milan. (Goal) external-link

The Reds will quadruple the wages of Fulham's 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho when he signs for the Premier League club at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will hold a meeting with former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez next week, over a possible deal for the 38-year-old Argentine free agent. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun) external-link

Spurs will demand 25m euros (£20.8m) for 23-year-old Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal, who has received interest from Atletico Madrid. (Sport Witness) external-link

Derby County's prospective new owner wants manager Wayne Rooney to remain in charge of the Championship club. (Mirror) external-link

