Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain have made Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, a priority signing. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is a target for Arsenal. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City are ready to trigger Real Sociedad's £50m (60m euros) release clause for Spain and former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino, 25. (El Confidencial, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Pep Guardiola is also keen on adding River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez to his squad, having monitored the 21-year-old Argentine after Manchester City signed his team-mate and compatriot Julian Alvarez, 22, in January. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte wants to make Sweden midfielder Dejan Kulusevski's loan deal from Juventus permanent. The 21-year-old would cost Spurs £29m (35m euros) on top of the 10m euros they have already paid for the 18-month loan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, 20, could link up with Turkey international team-mate Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester, with the Foxes preparing an £8.3m (10m euros) bid to beat off competition from Torino and Stuttgart. (TGRT Haber - in Turkish) external-link

NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin have joined a consortium headed by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca bidding to buy Chelsea. (Sky News, via Mirror) external-link

Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, will leave Benfica in the summer for 80m euros (£67m). (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Despite their strong interest in Nunez, Arsenal have slipped down the pecking order for his signature, behind Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Holocaust survivor and Eintracht Frankfurt fan Helmut Sonneberg How Eintracht Frankfurt helped Holocaust survivor speak about the war

Aston Villa's English striker Danny Ings, 29, could be offered to Brighton in a swap deal for 25-year-old Mali international midfielder Yves Bissouma, as Steven Gerrard plans further clear-outs and a rebuilt squad at Villa Park. (Mirror) external-link

Brighton's Belgium winger Leandro Trossard, 27, is a target for Newcastle. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku could end up back at the San Siro as former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti says the Serie A club have a difficult decision to make between signing the 28-year-old Belgium striker and Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Rai, via Goal) external-link

Manchester United are lining up their former striker Robin van Persie as a coaching assistant to incoming manager Erik ten Hag. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham could take advantage of Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado's stalled contract talks to snatch the 33-year-old from Juventus. (Team Talk) external-link

Daily Mail back page