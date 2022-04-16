Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are prepared to let Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku leave the club this summer, with Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain interested in the 28-year-old. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United have placed a £40m price tag on England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, who is keen to leave Old Trafford this summer, with Newcastle among the potential targets. (Star) external-link

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will bring his Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag with him to Old Trafford but Robin van Persie remains undecided over an offer to join the backroom team. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham's French defender Issa Diop, 25, has emerged as a transfer target for Lyon. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Manchester City have held more talks over their proposed move for Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Star) external-link

Real Madrid have made a late move to capture Haaland from under the noses of the Premier League side. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Roma are considering letting Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo leave at the end of the season and would consider an offer of around 60m euros (£49.6m) with interest from Serie A and Premier League clubs in the 22-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Portuguese side Braga want Juventus great Andrea Pirlo, 42, to be their manager next season. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Liverpool are chasing Aberdeen's Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay and want the 18-year-old as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Sun) external-link

Brentford's German midfielder Vitaly Janelt, 23, says he has had contact from Premier League and Bundesliga sides about a potential move after impressing for the Bees this season. (Kicker) external-link

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino and hope to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their new head coach. (Le Parisien - subscription required) external-link

Juventus could launch a bid for Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho, 30 with the Serie A side looking to strengthen their midfield for next season. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are back in the frame to sign Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 24, from Inter Milan with the Italian side willing to drop their asking price if they can receive a player as part of the deal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski remains a potential target for Barca - but the club would need to offload a number of players to have any chance of signing the 33-year-old. (Marca) external-link

Crystal Palace and Tottenham are set to battle it out to sign Peterborough's £15m-rated England under-19 defender Ronnie Edwards, 19. (Mail) external-link

Former Newcastle defender Jose Enrique believes Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen would be a great signing for the club if the 30-year-old leaves Brentford at the end of his short-term deal. (Chronicle) external-link

Hoffenheim's Austria midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26, could be a target for Leeds if England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, moves on this summer. (Teamtalk) external-link