Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Mbappe, Abraham, Belotti, Rudiger, De Jong, Sangare
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, is wanted by incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Eriksen is currently on a six-month deal at Brentford that concludes at the end of the season. (Star Sunday)
Arsenal are set to renew their interest in England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, this summer and will offer Roma £50m in an attempt to seal a deal. (Star Sunday)
West Ham have joined the bidding for Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 29, who will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. (Goal)
Rudiger turned down an offer of £200,000 per week to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Sunday Telegraph)
Talks between Kylian Mbappe's representatives and Paris St-Germain over a new contract for the 23-year-old forward are moving in a positive direction. (ESPN)
Barcelona manager Xavi says he wants to keep Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United that would reunite him with former boss Erik ten Hag. (Manchester Evening News)
Leicester want to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24. The Ivory Coast international would cost at least £30m. (Sun on Sunday)
West Ham will attempt to sign centre-back Michael Keane, 29, from Everton if the Toffees are relegated from the Premier League this season. (Star Sunday)
Tottenham and Leeds have scouted Bristol City's £10m English midfielder Alex Scott, 18. (Sunday Mirror)
Arsenal will focus on signing "one or two" players this summer, says technical director Edu. (Evening Standard)
Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for 18-year-old English striker Malcolm Ebiowei, who will be a free agent at the end of the season after leaving Derby. (Sun on Sunday)
Brentford are competing with West Ham to sign Hull City's England Under-21 forward Keane Lewis-Potter, 21. (Football Insider)
Juventus have made contact with the representatives of 34-year-old ParisSt-Germain winger Angel di Maria. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Spanish)
Aston Villa have stepped up their plans to sign Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car after manager Steven Gerrard went to watch the 25-year-old play. (Football Insider)
Napoli want at least 80m euros (£67m) if they are to consider selling 23-year-old striker Victor Osimhen, who is among Arsenal's targets for the summer. (CBS Sports)
Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 27, wants a move back to Italy and is being tracked by Inter Milan. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Celtic are in talks to sign Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, 24, on a permanent deal. (SBI Soccer)
