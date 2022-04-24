Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Conte, Kounde, Osimhen, Satriano, Paqueta
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in the frame to replace him. (Le Parisien via GFFN)
Chelsea may revisit a move for Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, in the summer after it was confirmed Antonio Rudiger will leave the club. (Football London)
Arsenal have taken steps to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport via HITC)
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, has refused to commit his future beyond the end of the season. (Guardian)
Arsenal believe they can complete a summer deal for the Brazil international. (Mail)
Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano, 21. The Uruguayan is currently on loan at French club Brest. (Mirror).
Newcastle-linked Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, has told his current club Lyon he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Evening Chronicle)
Leeds sent scouts to watch Cologne's German centre-back Timo Hubers, 25. (Football Insider)
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant manager's position at Hibernian. (Times)
Roma have joined the race for Juventus and Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Real Betis are trying to sign Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco, 30. (Marca)
Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29, says he would sign a new contract at Arsenal even if he is not given assurances over his playing time. (Irish Examiner)
