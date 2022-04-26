Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are increasingly hopeful that France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will sign a new deal with them following talks with the 23-year-old's mother last week. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have made contact with France and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Manchester United plan to open talks over a new contract with 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United could move for Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, 27. The striker currently plays for incoming United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. (Sun) external-link

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, will be given a chance at Manchester United next season by Ten Hag. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Antonio Rudiger future Real Madrid agree deal for Chelsea's Rudiger - Guillem Balague

Arsenal will have to play 80m euros (£67.7m) to sign England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, from Roma. (Football London) external-link

France defender Jules Kounde wants to leave Sevilla in the summer and the 23-year-old keen on a move to Chelsea. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are keeping tabs on German defender Amos Pieper, 24, whose contract at Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld runs out at the end of the season. (Mirror) external-link

Newcastle are eyeing a move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 26. (Express) external-link

Eddie Howe's side are also pursuing Reims and France Under-20 international Hugo Ekitike, 19. (90min) external-link

The Magpies are interested in French defender Evan Ndicka, 22, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bild - in German, subscription required) external-link

Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is "crazy" about joining Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

There is optimism at Barcelona that Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, could join from Bayern Munich this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Croatia international Luka Modric, 36, is set to sign another deal at Real Madrid, running until 2023. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leeds United will target a move for Wales forward Brennan Johnson if they stay in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest, where the 20-year-old plays, fail to earn promotion from the Championship. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United are on the verge of giving Switzerland defender Fabian Schar a contract extension, with the 30-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (Mail) external-link

English full-back Ashley Young is keen to extend his contract with Aston Villa by another year, with the 36-year-old having joined the Midlands club from Inter Milan last summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Villa are in talks to sign Hearts' 15-year-old Scottish midfielder Ewan Simpson. (Mail) external-link

