Transfer rumours: Phillips, Lewandowski, Rice, Rodriguez, Haller, Pepe
Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Borussia Dortmund will compete with Manchester United for the signature of Ajax and Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller, 27. (Sun)
Arsenal will hold talks with club record signing Nicolas Pepe, 26, over the Ivory Coast winger's future at the end of the season. (Standard)
Barcelona are working hard to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, but no opening bid has been made yet for Poland international. (Fabrizio Romano)
Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, would prefer a move to Arsenal over Newcastle. (Football Insider)
Former Everton forward James Rodriguez, 30, is eyeing a return to Europe and the Colombian will drop his wage demands to force through a move. (Star)
Manchester United know this summer could be their best chance to move for England international Declan Rice, with their rivals for the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder prioritising other positions. (Standard)
Roma are looking to the Premier League this summer. The Serie A team are interested in Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, Aston Villa's Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, and Manchester United's departing Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, 33. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Unai Emery is interested in taking Watford's Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24, to Villarreal this summer. (Standard)
Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 31, wanted to join Manchester United prior to his move to Anfield, says Rio Ferdinand. (Vibe with Five podcast)
Arsenal's 21-year-old France defender William Saliba - currently on loan at Marseille - plans to return to the Gunners this summer and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's side. (Teamtalk)
Wolves want to sign Valencia's Portugal striker Goncalo Guedes, 25. (Telegraph)
Oxford United's English midfielder Cameron Brannagan, 25, is attracting interest from Sheffield United, QPR, Stoke, Preston and Blackpool. (Sun)
