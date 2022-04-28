Close menu

Last updated on .From the section Sportcomments12

Amateur footballers
Sport England says participation numbers in team sports have returned close to pre-pandemic levels after large drops during restrictions. Football saw an increase of 2% between mid-July and mid-Sept 2021

More than one million English adults have continued to be inactive since the coronavirus pandemic with Sport England warning inequalities are deepening.

There were 1.3m inactive adults between November 2020 and November 2021, says Sport England's Active Lives Adult report.

That's an increase of 2.6% from the previous report last year.

Levels of sporting activity among adults aged 16-34 and people from less affluent groups have continued to drop.

However, the total number of active adults has stabilised since restrictions eased.

The data shows 61.4% of English adults (28m) - the same as figure as last year's data - are classed as active, which means doing more than 150 minutes of exercise each week.

But the study also shows the pandemic has widened the gap between the richest and poorest in society.

Activity levels have fallen by 4.4% among those living in the most deprived areas of England, with the most affluent areas seeing a drop of 1.2%.

The data also shows there continues to be significant inequality across socio-economic groups, disability and ethnicity.

Those in routine/semi-routine jobs, and those who are long-term unemployed or have never worked, are the least likely to be active (52%) compared to those in the top socio-economic groups (71%)

Disabled people are less likely to be active (45%) than someone without a disability (66%), while only 50% of people of non-Chinese Asian ethnicity are active compared to 63% of people described as white British.

"Today's Active Lives report shows how activity levels are starting to recover. That's testament to the dedication of all of those who worked so hard to bring activities back safely when restrictions started to be eased," said Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth.

"Though this report clearly sets out the many challenges that lie ahead in supporting people to play more sport and lead more active lives, the key investments and resources we were able to provide during the harshest of restrictions also played an important role in helping sports get back on their feet."

Hollingsworth said the data was "not a surprise", adding Sport England's Uniting the Movement strategy was focusing on providing resources and funding to address the inequalities.

The strategy included an extra £50m being directed towards grassroots sport after the "significant hit" to activity levels amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by hfhno1, today at 14:04

    You can walk, run or even do an indoor exercise watching YouTube, all for £0.

    In the vast majority of cases it is won't not can't exercise!

  • Comment posted by Alexliverpool, today at 14:02

    It is FREE to run on the streets, FREE to do push ups and sit ups, FREE to play tennis and football, basketball at the park! It is not a question of money it a matter of laziness versus ambition to be the best person you can be - Some of the best athletes you see are not members of gyms or spending a penny on being fit it is all about effort

  • Comment posted by A, today at 13:50

    Why is throwing money at things always the answer? £50m more to grassroots sport.. for more project managers and equality experts?

  • Comment posted by RLF, today at 13:46

    Just appears to be a Nation of idle idiots basically. The cost of the research could be saved. People need to take responsibility for themselves AND their Planet. "Education" has been around for a long time but is ignored!

  • Comment posted by Grunwald92, today at 13:44

    News Flash - Lazy people continue to be lazy...

  • Comment posted by KBeatBot, today at 13:42

    People aged 18-34 are having to work longer hours day and night, often multiple jobs to keep a roof over their head. With the general price of living increasing almost daily, forking out £30 for a tennis court for an hour, or a game of football is becoming more costly, also take into fact equipment, travel, weather, food supplies and rising sports club and membership costs... I can see why RIP Fun

    • Reply posted by TheRtHon, today at 13:55

      TheRtHon replied:
      Going for a walk / run / cycle costs nothing if you already have a pair of trainers or a bike. You don't need to pay to join a club or a gym to stay fit... and its pretty rare we have extremes of weather here in the UK.

  • Comment posted by tombutcher, today at 13:40

    Be interesting to know what counts as exercise - if it includes stuff like walking then I can't imagine how anyone could do so little they are classed as inactive.

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 13:38

    Let’s get active ...

    If nothing else, go for a walk for an hour a day. You always feel better and you get to see a lot of stuff!

    • Reply posted by RLF, today at 13:44

      RLF replied:
      AND do a litter pick. Feels great afterwards.

  • Comment posted by BigRed0720, today at 13:36

    Remember when it was deemed a health risk to go outside more than once a day?

    That probably got people into a few bad habits.

