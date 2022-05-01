Transfer rumours: Rashford, Lingard, Gabriel, Lewandowski, Neves, Tielemans, Jorginho, Rice
England striker Marcus Rashford, 24, has been linked with leaving Manchester United, but will get a chance to prove himself under Erik ten Hag, who will take over as manager at the end of the season. England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 29, could also stay at the club. (Sun)
Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 24, is a summer transfer target for Italian club Juventus. (Gianluca Di Marzio, via Teamtalk)
Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has denied the La Liga club has met with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's agent about a summer move for the 33-year-old Poland international. (Movistar, via Goal)
Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, who has a contract with Leicester City until 2023, would prefer a move to Spain if he left the Foxes. Real Madrid are believed to be interested in the 24-year-old. (Sacha Tavolieri, via Mail)
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United but the 23-year-old England international says "it's important not to get too carried away with that". (Sky Sports News)
Manchester United sent a senior scout to watch Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves play for Wolves in the their 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday. The Old Trafford club are said to be interested in the 25-year-old. (Birmingham Live)
Juventus have offered Chelsea midfielder Jorginho a return to Serie A, with the 30-year-old Italy international's contract with the Blues ending in 2023. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)
Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is one of the options Barcelona are looking at signing for their defence, with the 31-year-old keen to return to his native Spain during the summer. (Fabrizio Romano, via Marca)
Napoli have set their sights on 20-year-old Chelsea striker Armando Broja, with the Albania forward having impressed while on loan at Southampton this season. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)
Reading's interim manager Paul Ince, who has saved the Championship side from relegation this season, will meet the club's owner, Dai Yongge, this week to discuss his future. (Berkshire Live)
